Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sow, Wishart lead UC Santa Barbara over Chicago State 81-50

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 10:21
Sow, Wishart lead UC Santa Barbara over Chicago State 81-50

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Amadou Sow had 13 points to lead five UC Santa Barbara players in double figures as the Gauchos rolled past Chicago State 81-50 on Saturday.

Calvin Wishart added 12 points for the Gauchos (2-1). Miles Norris, Ajare Sanni and Ajay Mitchell each had 10.

Brandon Betson had 11 points for the Cougars (2-2). Coreyoun Rushin added seven rebounds. Jahsean Corbett had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-21 11:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case