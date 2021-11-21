Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Nelson, Bjorklund lead St. Thomas (MN) past Niagara 76-67

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 10:09
Nelson, Bjorklund lead St. Thomas (MN) past Niagara 76-67

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Anders Nelson had 19 points as St. Thomas (Minnesota) got past Niagara 76-67 on Saturday.

Parker Bjorklund added 17 points for the Tommies (2-3), while Riley Miller chipped in 15. Bjorklund also had 11 rebounds. Ryan Lindberg had 14 points.

Marcus Hammond had 17 points for the Purple Eagles (1-3). Sam Iorio added 15 points. Greg Kuakumensah had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-21 11:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case