Cone leads N. Arizona over Texas Rio Grande Valley 89-87

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) — Jalen Cone sank the game-winning free throws with 5.8 seconds remaining and scored a career-high 25 points as Northern Arizona beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 89-87 on Saturday.

Nik Mains added 20 points for the Lumberjacks. Mains also had eight rebounds. Carson Towt had 15 points and seven rebounds for Northern Arizona (3-2), which has won its last three. Mason Stark added 13 points.

Justin Johnson scored a career-high 35 points and had 10 rebounds for the Vaqueros (2-2), hitting 15 of 18 field goals. LaQuan Butler added 16 points. Mike Adewunmi had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Ricky Nelson added 10 points and eight assists.

Nelson drove the length of the floor but missed a potential tying shot as time expired.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com