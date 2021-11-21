Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Buchanan scores 21 to carry Manhattan past Liberty 76-60

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 10:26
Buchanan scores 21 to carry Manhattan past Liberty 76-60

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Elijah Buchanan had 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the floor as Manhattan defeated Liberty 76-60 on Saturday night.

Jose Perez had 14 points and seven assists for the Jaspers (4-1). Warren Williams added 13 points and Josh Roberts had seven rebounds.

Keegan McDowell had 11 points for the Flames (1-3). Blake Preston added seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-21 11:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case