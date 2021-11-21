Alexa
Weber St. uses three pick-6s to unravel N. Colorado 48-17

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 10:10
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Weber State set a program record with three interceptions returned for touchdowns, and the Wildcats clinched their seventh-straight winning season by beating Northern Colorado 48-17 on Saturday.

It was the first home victory for the Wildcats (6-5, 5-3 Big Sky Conference), which closed the regular season winning five of its last seven.

Desmond Williams, Braxton Gunther and Conner Mortensen returned interceptions 65 yards, 47 and 50 respectively.

Northern Colorado led 10-3 midway through the second quarter, and Williams tied it when he intercepted Alec Lewis.

The Bears went back up when Lewis threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Thomas with 6:02 before halftime. Weber State proceeded to go on a 38-0 run from there.

Lewis threw for 185 yards a two touchdowns for the Bears (3-8, 2-6).

