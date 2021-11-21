Alexa
Mashburn leads New Mexico past Montana State 81-78

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 10:07
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 21 points as New Mexico narrowly beat Montana State 81-78 on Saturday.

Gethro Muscadin had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for New Mexico (3-1). KJ Jenkins added 17 points. Javonte Johnson had seven rebounds.

Tyler Patterson had 16 points for the Bobcats (1-3). Jubrile Belo added 15 points and seven rebounds. Abdul Mohamed had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-21 11:44 GMT+08:00

