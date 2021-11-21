Alexa
Hardison's career-high leads UTEP past Rice 38-28

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 09:39
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Gavin Hardison threw for a career-high 366 yards, Ron Awatt ran for 119 yards and UTEP defeated Rice 38-28 on Saturday.

Hardison completed 23 of 35 passes and threw for two touchdowns. Jacob Cowling caught a career-high 11 passes for 170 yards.

After trailing 21-14 at halftime, UTEP (7-4, 4-3 Conference USA) took control with a short field goal followed by a succession of 1-yard touchdown runs by Calvin Brownholtz, Quardraiz Wadley and again by Brownholtz.

Jake Constantine threw two touchdown passes as the Owls scored 21 points in the second quarter to build their halftime lead. Constantine completed 14 of 25 passes for the Owls (3-8, 2-5), who have lost four in a row.

UTEP snapped a three-game losing streak.

Updated : 2021-11-21 11:13 GMT+08:00

