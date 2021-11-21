Alexa
Hutchins-Everett lifts Austin Peay over Dayton 87-81

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 08:57
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Elijah Hutchins-Everett had 25 points and 14 rebounds as Austin Peay defeated Dayton 87-81 on Saturday.

Hutchins-Everett made 13 of 16 foul shots.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell had 18 points for Austin Peay (2-2). Tariq Silver added 15 points. Cameron Copeland had 13 points.

Toumani Camara had 14 points for the Flyers (1-3). Koby Brea added 13 points and Moulaye Sissoko 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-21 11:13 GMT+08:00

