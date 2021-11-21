Alexa
La Salle holds off Army 61-58

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 08:59
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jhamir Brickus registered 14 points as La Salle edged past Army 61-58 on Saturday.

Khalil Brantley had 12 points for the Explorers (2-2). Christian Ray added 10 points and eight rebounds. Clifton Moore blocked six shots.

Jalen Rucker had 13 points and six rebounds for the Black Knights (3-2). Charlie Peterson added 13 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-21 11:11 GMT+08:00

