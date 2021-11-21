Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

McCall's 5TDs sends Coastal Carolina past Texas St. 35-21

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 08:59
McCall's 5TDs sends Coastal Carolina past Texas St. 35-21

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall tied a school record five touchdown passes and Coastal Carolina maintained possession for more than 35 minutes in a 35-21 win over Texas State on Saturday.

McCall returned after missing the last two games with an upper body injury and went 22-for-28 for 319 yards.

The second-year starter threw touchdown passes to four different receivers which were led by senior Jaivon Heiligh and his sixth 100-yard receiving game of the season. Heiligh had 10 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown and senior tight end Isaiah Likely had five catches for 62 yards and a score. Kameron Brown finished with four catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

McCall's 21-yard scoring pass to Likely broke a tie at 21 and the Chanticleers led the rest of the way.

Coastal (9-2, 5-2 Sun Belt) now has won nine or more games in consecutive seasons.

Calvin Hill rushed for 100 yards on 12 carries and scored a touchdown for Texas State (3-8, 2-6).

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-21 11:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA