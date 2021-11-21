Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Robertson carries Bethune-Cookman over Bryant 81-75

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 08:31
Robertson carries Bethune-Cookman over Bryant 81-75

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Dylan Robertson scored 21 points as Bethune-Cookman topped Bryant 81-75 on Saturday.

Joe French added 20 points and Marcus Garrett had 11 points for Bethune-Cookman (1-3). Collins Joseph added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Adham Eleeda had 17 points for the Bulldogs (1-3). Chris Childs added 16 points. Peter Kiss had 14 points and six rebounds. Hall Elisias had 10 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-21 10:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA