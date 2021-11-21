Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

McKinney leads Eastern Kentucky past Jacksonville St. 39-31

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 08:50
McKinney leads Eastern Kentucky past Jacksonville St. 39-31

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Parker McKinney threw four touchdown passes, including two in overtime, as Eastern Kentucky defeated Jacksonville State 39-31 in double overtime on Saturday.

Both teams scored touchdowns in the final minute of regulation. Jacksonville State took a 31-24 lead on 10-yard run by Uriah West with 46 seconds remaining. The Colonels (7-4, 4-2 Atlantic Sun-Western Athletic Conference) then drove the field in five plays, the score coming on McKinney's 13-yard pass to Braedon Sloan with two seconds remaining.

In the first OT, McKinney tied the score again with a 9-yard pass to Dakota Allen. Jaden Smith caught a 2-yard pass from McKinney in the second OT and the Colonels held Jacksonville State on downs at the 6 to wrap up the win.

McKinney completed 29 of 50 passes for 290 yards and led the Colonels with 98 yards rushing. He had one rushing touchdown.

Zerrick Cooper completed 16 of 30 passes for 251 yards for Jacksonville State (5-6, 3-3). West gained 105 yards on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns.

The game was the Gamecocks' FCS finale as they will join the FBS next season.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-21 10:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA