Murphy scores 18 to lead Drake over Richmond 73-70

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tremell Murphy posted 18 points and seven rebounds as Drake edged past Richmond 73-70 on Saturday.

A basket by Murphy with 3:36 to go gave Drake the lead and the Bulldogs held on from there.

Roman Penn had 12 points for Drake (3-0). Tucker DeVries added 11 points. D.J. Wilkins had 10 points.

Tyler Burton scored a career-high 30 points and had nine rebounds for the Spiders (2-2). Grant Golden added 17 points and five assists. Isaiah Wilson had six rebounds.

