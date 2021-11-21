Alexa
Okauru leads UNC Wilmington over Delaware St. 67-63

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 08:12
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Mike Okauru had 22 points as UNC Wilmington narrowly defeated Delaware State 67-63 on Saturday.

Jaylen Sims had 17 points and six rebounds for UNC Wilmington (3-2). Jaylen Fornes added 11 points and six rebounds.

Myles Carter tied a career high with 24 points and had 10 rebounds for the Hornets (2-3). Dominik Fragala added 13 points. Corey Perkins had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-21 09:42 GMT+08:00

