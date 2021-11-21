Alexa
Murphy lifts Columbia past Mount Saint Vincent 87-62

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 07:11
NEW YORK (AP) — Liam Murphy had 26 points as Columbia easily defeated Mount Saint Vincent 87-62 on Saturday.

Murphy shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had 14 points for Columbia (2-2). Zavian McLean added 11 points.

Dan Porcic had 14 points for the Dolphins. Kelvin Turner-Harris added 10 points. Elijah McKenzie had three blocks.

