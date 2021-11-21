Alexa
Ogbonna leads way as Southeast Missouri surprises UT Martin

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 07:21
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — CJ Ogbonna threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth and Southeast Missouri State knocked off UT Martin 31-14 on Saturday.

The FCS No. 8 Skyhawks managed only 278 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown run by Zak Wallace and a 10-yard TD run by quarterback Dresser Winn. They did not score in the second half.

Ogbonna hit Will Weidemann with a 1-yard pass to open the scoring, then UT Martin took a 14-7 lead on the TD runs by Wallace and Winn. Ogbonna hit Terrell Jester for 7 yards to tie it at halftime.

Ogbonna and Jester connected for a 19-yard score midway through third quarter, then Ogbonna scored on a 23-yard run early in the fourth. Denny Doak kicked an 18-yard field goal to cap the scoring.

Ogbonna completed 14 of 25 passes for 205 yards. Shamenski Rucker gained 110 yards rushing on 28 carries for the Redhawks (4-7, 4-2 Ohio Valley).

Wallace had five carries for 112 yards and Winn completed nine of 21 passes for 68 yards.

UT Martin (9-2, 5-1) had already clinched the OVC championship. SEMO finishes tied for second with Austin Peay.

