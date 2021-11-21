Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Davidson clinches PFL title downing Drake 45-14

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 07:06
Davidson clinches PFL title downing Drake 45-14

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Aris Hilliard ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns and Davidson clinched its second straight Pioneer Football League title with a 45-14 win over Drake on Saturday.

Davidson (8-2, 7-1) finished tied with San Diego atop the standings, but Davidson holds the tiebreaker advantage via its 28-16 win over the Toreros on Sept. 25. The Wildcats will learn their FCS playoff fate during Sunday’s selection show.

Davidson won the PFL title in the abbreviated spring season earlier this year.

On the third play from scrimmage, Hilliard raced for a 67-yard touchdown run. After Eli Turner Jr., scored on a 20-yard run at the 9:11 mark of the first quarter, the Wildcats held at least a two-score lead the rest of the way.

It was 21-0 after Louis Colosimo’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Sherrard with 1:24 to play in the first quarter, and 24-0 after Caden Bonoffski’s 26-yard field goal.

Ian Corwin threw for a 117 yards and a touchdown for Drake (2-8, 1-7).

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-21 08:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case