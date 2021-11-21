Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sam Houston State clinches Western Athletic Conference title

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 07:04
Sam Houston State clinches Western Athletic Conference title

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Eric Schmid passed for three touchdowns and Sam Houston beat Abilene Christian 35-9 on Saturday to clinch the Western Athletic Conference title.

Sam Houston (10-0, 6-0) completed its second straight undefeated regular season — and the third since 2016. The Bearkats had already clinched a berth in the FCS playoffs last week.

Ramon Jefferson carried it 14 times for 86 yards and a score for Sam Houston. Noah Smith also had a rushing touchdown and two receiving scores. Schmid was 18 of 32 for 244 yards.

Smith's 1-yard touchdown run gave Sam Houston a 28-0 lead in the second quarter.

Peyton Mansell passed for 130 yards with an interception for Abilene Christian (5-6, 1-5).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-21 08:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case