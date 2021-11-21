Alexa
North Carolina Central outlasts Delaware State 34-28 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 07:07
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Davius Richard tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Latrell Collier in overtime and North Carolina Central held on for a 34-28 victory over Delaware State on Saturday.

Delaware State forced overtime when Jared Lewis connected with Trey Gross for a 16-yard TD with 24 seconds left in regulation.

Richard completed 16 of 27 passes for 150 yards with an interception for the Eagles (6-5, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). He led NCC with 77 yards rushing on 12 carries — adding a 10-yard TD run in the second quarter that gave the Eagles a 14-7 lead at halftime.

Lewis was 20-of-34 passing for the Hornets (5-6, 2-3) for 202 yards with four touchdown passes to Gross, who finished with 12 receptions for 142 yards..

