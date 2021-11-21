Alexa
Wright leads CS Northridge over Dixie State 79-73

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 07:18
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Atin Wright posted 18 points as Cal State Northridge beat Dixie State 79-73 on Saturday.

Onyi Eyisi had 13 points and seven rebounds for Cal State Northridge (1-3). Brendan Harrick added 12 points. Elijah Hardy had 10 points and seven assists.

Cameron Gooden had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Trailblazers (1-3). Hunter Schofield added 14 points. Jacob Nicolds had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-21 08:42 GMT+08:00

