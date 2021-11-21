Alexa
Glesnes scores in 123rd, Philadelphia advances in playoffs

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 06:43
New York Red Bulls' Fabio, left, eyes the ball with Philadelphia Union's Jose Andres Martinez, right, defending during the first half of an MLS playof...
New York Red Bulls' Andrew Gutman, right, kicks the ball past Philadelphia Union's Alejandro Bedoya, right, during the first half of an MLS playoff so...
Philadelphia Union's Andre Blake, center, leaps up to make the save during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match against the New York Red Bull...

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jakob Glesnes scored from distance in the 123rd minute and the Philadelphia Union beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday in the opening match of the MLS playoffs.

The goal helped Philadelphia beat the Red Bulls in the opening round for the second time in three years -- both in extra time.

Philadelphia (15-8-12), the No. 2 seed, was without midfielder Jamiro Monteiro and right back Olivier Mbaizo after being placed into the league’s health and safety protocols.

New York (13-13-9), who earned the East’s final playoff spot after closing the season with a 7-1-4 run, was making its 12th consecutive playoff appearance.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-21 08:10 GMT+08:00

