Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Titans put outside linebacker Bud Dupree on injured reserve

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 06:39
Titans put outside linebacker Bud Dupree on injured reserve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have put another player on injured reserve, this time linebacker Bud Dupree with an abdominal injury that sent him to the locker room early in last week's game.

The Titans put their biggest free agent signee on injured reserve Saturday. They also activated tight end Tommy Hudson from injured reserve to the active roster and elevated cornerback Breon Borders and running back Dontrell Hilliard from the practice squad for Sunday's game with Houston.

Tennessee (8-2) already declared Dupree out Friday for the game against Houston (1-8).

Dupree had started two of seven games played this season. He has seven tackles, one sack and eight quarterback pressures. Dupree will miss a minimum of three games. With the Titans' bye Dec. 2, the earliest he could return would be Dec. 19 when they visit his old team, Pittsburgh.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-11-21 08:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA