Philadelphia 1, New York Red Bulls 0

New York Red Bulls 0 0 0 — 0 Philadelphia 0 0 1 — 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_1, Philadelphia, Glesnes, 4, 120th+3 minute.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese.

Yellow Cards_Yearwood, New York Red Bulls, 15th; Gutman, New York Red Bulls, 51st; Edwards, New York Red Bulls, 52nd; Martinez, Philadelphia, 74th; Reyes, New York Red Bulls, 79th.

Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

___

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Kyle Duncan, Tom Edwards, Andrew Gutman, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes (John Tolkin, 91st); Cristhian Casseres Jr., Sean Davis, Omir Fernandez (Caden Clark, 73rd, Daniel Royer, 116th), Dru Yearwood (Youba Diarra, 115th); Fabio (Patryk Klimala, 58th).

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Alvas Powell, Kai Wagner; Paxten Aaronson (Sergio Santos, 61st), Alejandro Bedoya (Jesus Bueno, 109th), Leon Maximilian Flach (Jack McGlynn, 86th), Daniel Gazdag, Jose Martinez; Kacper Przybylko (Cory Burke, 86th).