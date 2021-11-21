Alexa
Harvard beats Yale 34-31 in the 137th edition of The Game

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 06:36
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Luke Emge connected with Kym Wimberly for a go-ahead touchdown with 22 seconds left and Harvard beat Yale 34-31 on Saturday in the 137th edition of The Game.

Wimberly also had a 42-yard catch-and-run on the drive to get to the 12-yard line with 39 seconds left. After his score, Yale ran two plays but couldn't get past midfield.

Emge was just 13-of-32 passing for 219 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Harvard (8-2, 5-2 Ivy League).

Jonah Lipel, who became Harvard's single-season field-goal leader with 13, set a career high with a 47-yard boot. Harvard took a 20-10 lead on Logan Bednar's 35-yard TD return of a blocked punt.

Nolan Grooms threw for three touchdowns for Yale (5-5, 4-3) but he was also intercepted three times.

Updated : 2021-11-21 08:09 GMT+08:00

