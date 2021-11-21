Alexa
Columbia edges Cornell 34-26 after five interceptions

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 06:52
ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Gabriel Hollingsworth and Bryson Canty wrapped touchdowns around a Will Allen interception early in the fourth quarter as Columbia broke open a tied game to defeat Cornell 34-26 on Saturday in the annual Empire State Bowl.

The see-saw season finale was knotted at 19-19 when Hollingsworth scored on a 2-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter. Four plays later Allen intercepted a Richie Kenney pass, returning it 47 yards and setting up Canty's 6-yard TD catch from Joe Green, pushing the lead to 32-19.

Allen had two of Columbia's five interceptions.

Columbia (7-3, 4-3 Ivy League) intercepted Cornell's Jason Wang late in the fourth before the Big Red (2-8, 1-6) scored a final TD with 2:48 left in the game. The Lions made five interceptions of three Cornell quarterbacks.

Devon Brewer rushed for 87 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown for Cornell, which saw Scott Lees kick four of four field goals.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-21 08:08 GMT+08:00

