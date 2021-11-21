Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Clement's 3 TDs lead Northwestern St. past McNeese, 24-20

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 06:06
Clement's 3 TDs lead Northwestern St. past McNeese, 24-20

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Zachary Clement threw three touchdown passes and Northwestern State knocked off McNeese, 24-20 to close out it season with two wins in its final three games Saturday.

Deonta McMahon got the Cowboys on the board first with a 39-yard run for a touchdown in the first quarter, but Clement put the Demonds on top with a seven-yard toss to Kendrick Price and a 56-yard strike to Jay Griffin IV.

McMahon pulled McNeese within three to start the third quarter, capping an eight-play, 66-yard drive with a 10-yard run to make it 17-14, but Clement hit Price for a second touchdown to start the fourth quarter to make it 24-14.

Clement was 15 of 24 for 176 yards and Curtis Williams carried 11 times for 98 to lead Northwestern State (3-8, 3-5 Southland).

McMahon had 17 carries for 111 yards to lead the Cowboys (4-7, 3-5).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-21 08:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case