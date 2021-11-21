France stun NZ 40-25 for first time in Paris since 1973

France celebrate after defeating New Zealand in the international rugby union match at the Stade de France, in Saint Denis, north of Paris, Saturday, ... France celebrate after defeating New Zealand in the international rugby union match at the Stade de France, in Saint Denis, north of Paris, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) — Hooker Peato Mauvaka continued his remarkable scoring form with two more tries as France handed New Zealand a stinging 40-25 defeat on Saturday to deepen the wounds after the All Blacks lost in Ireland last weekend.

It was the last match of the year for both, and with 20 minutes left at Stade de France they had three tries each, and there were only two points in it.

Then came a moment of genius from flyhalf Romain Ntamack, who saved a try when he caught a bouncing ball behind his own line and launched a stunning field-length counterattack which ended with France earning a penalty just as momentum was turning against them.

“It was just as the All Blacks were getting back in the game and came during a moment of pressure for us,” France coach Fabien Galthie said. “We had this game in mind as a moment of truth and everyone turned up for us tonight. The team lived up to what we promised ourselves and it was a great moment of harmony with our fans.”

Three more points from fullback Melvyn Jaminet’s faultless boot made it 30-25 and gave France a little breathing space, especially with New Zealand No. 8 Ardie Savea sin-binned.

Ntamack went off to a huge ovation and moments later an interception by burly winger Damian Penaud gave France a free try for a 12-point lead with a little more than 10 minutes left.

The French were more inspired on the night, and a stellar performance included a fine try from Ntamack after Galthie reverted him from center back to flyhalf — where he made his name at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

France faces New Zealand in Stade de France again in the opening game of the 2023 World Cup, and won't have to worry about its Paris bogey. France won in Paris for the first time since 1973, and for the first time at home since 2000.

Ending a 14-match, 12-year losing streak to the All Blacks marked the biggest statement yet by a rapidly improving side Galthie has developed out of the junior world champion teams from 2018 and 2019. Nine of France’s starting side were facing the All Blacks for the first time.

“We won in style, and it feels incredible,” scrumhalf Antoine Dupont said. “We will remember this win for sure.”

The All Blacks were down 24-6 at the interval but almost turned it around with three tries in 12 minutes from fullback Jordie Barrett, prolific center Rieko Ioane, and Savea.

Then Ntamack's flash of inspiration caught the masters of it, the All Blacks, by surprise.

Jaminet's last-second penalty ensured his perfect night ended without a miss and the French celebrated a huge win.

Mauvaka, meanwhile, has five tries in three games — an astounding number for a forward. Even more so considering the first three were off the bench against Argentina and Georgia in France's autumn sweep.

He bundled over following a lineout maul, and Jaminet added the extras from wide left.

Counterpart Barrett responded with two penalties for 7-6.

But France was lethal in open space and cut through New Zealand as Ntamack ghosted inside three players with sidesteps from the right to go under the crossbar for a converted try.

At 14-6 after barely 12 minutes, the crowd was in a frenzy at the prospect of a classic.

Jaminet — another revelation after being picked for the summer tour of Australia — landed another excellent kick from wide left to make it 17-6.

The All Blacks were trying to slow the blue express train but veteran center Gael Fickou and Ntamack combined to give winger Gabin Villiere a chance in the left corner. After he was held up, France won another lineout 10 meters out and Mauvaka steamed through in a maul.

A frustrating half for New Zealand was summed up when hooker Dane Coles knocked on in the left corner. New Zealand chose to play an advantage and came out with nothing.

They continued the fightback from the restart and, after 102-cap scrumhalf Aaron Smith almost scored, Barrett got over in the left then botched his conversion.

Moments later, Ioane sprinted clear from halfway for a converted try and the lead was slashed to six points.

Tempers flared up when Dupont was thrown to the ground and France No. 8 Gregory Alldritt charged over for retribution. France took the penalty and the calm Jaminet landed another to make it 27-18.

But the speed of New Zealand’s pick-and-go's was hard to deal with and France was flagging when Savea went over for a converted score in the 59th.

Minutes later, his yellow card ultimately cost his side's chances of a comeback victory.

