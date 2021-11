PARIS (AP) — France has beaten New Zealand 40-25 in a rugby test at Stade de France.

___

France 40 (Peato Mauvaka 2, Romain Ntamack, Damian Penaud tries; Melvyn Jaminet 4 conversions, 4 penalties), New Zealand 25 (Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Ardie Savea tries; Barrett 2 conversions, 2 penalties). HT: 24-6