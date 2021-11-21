Alexa
Brown out for Ravens against Bears, Jackson questionable

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 05:31
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) is tackled by Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Duke Riley (45), center, and Miami Dolphins middle li...
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Nov. 11...

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out receiver Marquise Brown for Sunday's game at Chicago with a thigh injury.

The Ravens also added Lamar Jackson to their injury report Saturday. The star quarterback is questionable because of an illness.

Jackson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he was a full participant Friday. Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday the illness wasn't COVID-19.

Jackson has occasionally missed practice time this season but has played in every game. Brown has been his top target, with 52 catches for 719 yards and six touchdowns.

Baltimore also activated guard Ben Cleveland from injured reserve and put linebacker Pernell McPhee on IR.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-11-21 07:10 GMT+08:00

