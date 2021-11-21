Alexa
Toreros win, tie for Pioneer League championship

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 05:44
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Mason Randall threw for three touchdowns and San Diego defeated Stetson 41-16 on Saturday to gain a share of its conference-tying 12th Pioneer League title.

Toreros (7-4, 7-1) tied with Davidson atop the Pioneer League though Davidson receives the conference's automatic bid to the FCS playoffs, having handed San Diego its lone league loss.

San Diego, which won its seventh straight game, built a 27-0 halftime lead on its way to its ninth victory without a loss in its series with the Hatters (3-7, 2-6).

Randall was 21 of 31 for 337 yards. Christian Brown had six catches for 109 yards and a score. Ja'seem Reed and Vance Jefferson also caught TD passes. Emilio Martinez rushed for 132 yards on 17 carries and a score and Terrence Smith also had a rushing TD.

Justin Agner threw for 195 yards with an interception for Stetson. Jordan Younge-Humphrey rushed for two touchdowns.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Updated : 2021-11-21 07:10 GMT+08:00

