Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Israel returns Palestinian remains after mix up of bodies

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 05:05
Palestinians read the Quran next to the body of Isra Khazimia, who was killed by Israeli fire after allegedly trying to stab an officer in Jerusalem's...
Palestinians carry the body of Isra Khazimia who was killed by Israeli fire after allegedly trying to stab an officer in Jerusalem's Old in September,...
Palestinians mourn around the body of Isra Khazimia who was killed by Israeli fire after allegedly trying to stab an officer in Jerusalem's Old in Sep...
Palestinians mourn around the body of Isra Khazimia who was killed by Israeli fire after allegedly trying to stab an officer in Jerusalem's Old in Sep...
Palestinian women mourn around the body of Isra Khazimia who was killed by Israeli fire after allegedly trying to stab an officer in Jerusalem's Old i...

Palestinians read the Quran next to the body of Isra Khazimia, who was killed by Israeli fire after allegedly trying to stab an officer in Jerusalem's...

Palestinians carry the body of Isra Khazimia who was killed by Israeli fire after allegedly trying to stab an officer in Jerusalem's Old in September,...

Palestinians mourn around the body of Isra Khazimia who was killed by Israeli fire after allegedly trying to stab an officer in Jerusalem's Old in Sep...

Palestinians mourn around the body of Isra Khazimia who was killed by Israeli fire after allegedly trying to stab an officer in Jerusalem's Old in Sep...

Palestinian women mourn around the body of Isra Khazimia who was killed by Israeli fire after allegedly trying to stab an officer in Jerusalem's Old i...

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israeli officials confirmed Saturday they successfully returned the remains of a 14-year-old Palestinian after mistakenly handing back a different corpse to the teenager’s family the previous evening. Amjad Abu Sultan was killed last month while allegedly throwing firebombs in the occupied West Bank.

About a dozen Palestinians chanting “greeting to the martyr” gathered around the body after it was handed over to the Palestinian side at an Israeli military checkpoint near the West Bank city of Bethlehem. They wrapped the remains with Palestinian flag and an ambulance carried the body away.

Friday’s error, described by the army as an “unfortunate mistake”, sharpened focus on Israel’s controversial policy of withholding remains of Palestinians killed while allegedly carrying out attacks. Israel says the policy serves as a deterrent for future attacks and leverage for prisoner exchanges, while rights groups say the action is a form of collective punishment inflicted on grieving families.

Israel agreed to return the bodies of Abu Sultan and Isra Khazimia Friday citing “humanitarian grounds.” Abu Sultan was a minor when he committed his alleged attack while Isra Khazimia was reported to have had mental health issues.

Earlier Saturday, Amjad’s father told The Associated Press the family notified the army of the mistake upon receiving the body at a checkpoint near Bethlehem.

“My son was 14 years old and the other body was that of a 30- or 40-year-old,” said Ussama Abu Sultan. The identity of the other body remains unknown.

In a statement issued Friday, the Israeli army apologized for its “unfortunate mistake” and said the error is being reviewed.

Abu Sultan, 14, was killed in October while attempting to throw firebombs at cars near an Israel settlement, the army said. Khazimia was shot dead by Israeli police in September after she allegedly attempted to stab an officer in Jerusalem’s Old City. Her body was buried Saturday in her family village of Qabatiya in the Northern West Bank.

Israel has a long record of trading prisoners and bodies with its enemies and has made clear its intentions to retrieve the remains of two Israeli soldiers held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas who rule the Gaza Strip.

Israel is currently withholding around 80 Palestinian bodies, according to the Palestinian rights group The Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Center. With many eventually buried in unnamed gravies across a number of secret cemeteries, the rights group says they have been other cases where Israeli authorities struggled to locate or identify Palestinian bodies.

Updated : 2021-11-21 06:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case