Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Brescia accounts for 4 TDs, Colgate finishes 2nd in Patriot

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 05:19
Brescia accounts for 4 TDs, Colgate finishes 2nd in Patriot

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Brescia threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more on Saturday to lead Colgate to a 45-31 victory over Fordham, giving the Raiders second place in the Patriot League.

After trailing 24-23 in the third quarter, Colgate (5-6, 5-1) took control with touchdowns on consecutive drives.

First, Max Hurleman's 4-yard run ended a 10-play, 95-yard drive in which all but 10 yards came on the ground. The big play was a 35-yard run by Brescia, who had 77 rushing yards on the drive.

Colgate's next drive was capped by a 11-run scoring run by Brescia for a 38-24 lead. He finished with 162 yards rushing on 28 keepers and was 16-of-31 passing for 193 yards.

The Rams (6-5, 4-2) closed within 38-31 on a 2-yard run by Zach Davis with just under six minutes remaining but Colgate's Connor Meyer returned a fumble 12 yards for the final score with 1:41 to go.

Fordham's Tim DeMorat completed 29 of 48 passes for 350 yards with two touchdowns but was intercepted three times. Fotis Kokosioulis caught one touchdown pass, giving him Fordham's single-season school-record of 13.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-21 06:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case