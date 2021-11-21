Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Marfo leads Quinnipiac past Central Connecticut 76-65

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 05:22
Marfo leads Quinnipiac past Central Connecticut 76-65

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Kevin Marfo had 14 points and 14 rebounds to carry Quinnipiac to a 76-65 win over Central Connecticut on Saturday.

Tymu Chenery had 17 points and eight rebounds for Quinnipiac (3-1). Savion Lewis added 13 points. Tyrese Williams had 12 points.

Stephane Ayangma had 13 points for the Blue Devils (0-5), who have now lost five straight games to start the season. Trenton McLaughlin added 11 points. Andre Snoddy had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-21 06:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case