Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Duquesne unloads on Wagner with a 44-0 win

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 04:51
Duquesne unloads on Wagner with a 44-0 win

NEW YORK (AP) — Darius Perrantes threw for three touchdowns, Garrett Owens ran for two scores and Duquesne scored 30 points in the second quarter and went on to beat Wagner 44-0 on Saturday.

Perrantes completed 16 of 24 passes for 241 yards. Owens had 119 yards rushing on 12 carries and Billy Lucas gained 105 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown.

Cyrus Holder had 125 yards receiving on five receptions with two scores for the Dukes (7-3, 5-2 Northeast Conference).

Rickey Spruill had 74 yards on five carries for the Seahawks (0-11, 0-7). Wagner also was shut out last week by Sacred Heart 27-0.

The Seahawks now have a 20-game losing streak. Wagner lost two games in a short spring season in March and went 1-11 in 2019. The Seahawks haven't finished above .500 since the 2016 season.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-21 06:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Foreign students planning to study Mandarin in Taiwan feeling left behind
Foreign students planning to study Mandarin in Taiwan feeling left behind