CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales has beaten Australia 29-28 in a rugby test at Principality Stadium.

Wales 29 (Ryan Elias, Nick Tompkins tries; Dan Biggar 2 conversions, 4 penalties, Rhys Priestland penalty), Australia 28 (Andrew Kellaway, Nic White, Filipo Daugunu tries; James O'Connor 2 conversions, 2 penalties, Kurtley Beale penalty). HT: 16-13