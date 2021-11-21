Alexa
Palace extends unbeaten run in 3-3 draw at Burnley

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 02:00
Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor
Burnley's Chris Wood, right, scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor, Burnley, England
Burnley's Maxwel Cornet, right, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor
Burnley's Ben Mee, top right, scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor, Burnley, England
Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke, right, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Christian Benteke scored twice and Crystal Palace extended its unbeaten streak to seven games in the Premier League in an entertaining 3-3 draw at Burnley on Saturday.

Burnley's Maxwel Cornet blasted a volley into the roof of the net to tie the game for good shortly after the break following a wild, five-goal first half at a rainy Turf Moor.

It was Burnley's third draw in its last four Premier League games. Ben Mee's header had offset Benteke's eighth-minute goal and the home team took a 2-1 lead when Chris Wood scored on another header in the 27th.

But Benteke equalized for midtable Palace in the 36th after Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher collected a long pass, beat a defender, and squared the ball to the Belgium international to one-time it past goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Six minutes later, Marc Guehi put the visitors in front when he fired the ball through a crowd of defenders protecting the goalline in a scramble following a corner.

Palace hasn’t lost a league match since a 3-0 defeat at Liverpool on Sept. 18. Burnley improved its unbeaten run to four league games but remained in the relegation zone — in 18th place with nine points.

Later in the second half, both teams had chances to take the lead. Pope appeared to get a hand on Wilfried Zaha's volley that hit the crossbar in the 63rd. In stoppage time, Burnley substitute Matej Vydra's shot from the center of the box was tipped wide by goalkeeper Vincente Guaita.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

