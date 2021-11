LONDON (AP) — England has beaten South Africa 27-26 in a rugby test at Twickenham.

___

England 27 (Manu Tuilagi, Freddie Steward, Raffi Quirke tries; Marcus Smith 3 conversions, 2 penalties), South Africa 26 (Makazole Mapimpi try; Handre Pollard 5 penalties, Elton Jantjies penalty, Frans Steyn penalty). HT: 17-12