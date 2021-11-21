Late penalty seals England 27-26 win over Boks in classic

South Africa's Makazole Mapimpi scores a try during an international rugby union match between England and South Africa at Twickenham Stadium, London,... South Africa's Makazole Mapimpi scores a try during an international rugby union match between England and South Africa at Twickenham Stadium, London, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

South Africa's Frans Steyn kicks a penalty during an international rugby union match between England and South Africa at Twickenham Stadium, London, S... South Africa's Frans Steyn kicks a penalty during an international rugby union match between England and South Africa at Twickenham Stadium, London, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) — Marcus Smith kicked a penalty with 20 seconds remaining to give England a 27-26 win over world champion South Africa in a Twickenham classic on Saturday that followed a very different script to their last meeting in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.

Trailing 17-6 midway through the first half, the Springboks used relentless physicality, forward power and bench depth to recover and lead 26-24 before captain Siya Kolisi’s 76th-minute yellow card for a tackle in the air gave England hope at the death.

One last attack saw Frans Steyn give away a reckless penalty in front of the posts and Smith, England’s flyhalf and new hope, made it five successful kicks from five to settle a breathless test match.

It gave England a measure of revenge after losing the World Cup final 32-12 in Yokohama two years ago.

