Late Reus goal helps Dortmund close gap on Bayern to 1 point

Bielefeld's Fabian Klos, right, scores the goal for 2:0 via penalty kick against Wolfsburg's goalkeeper Koen Casteels during a German Bundesliga socce... Bielefeld's Fabian Klos, right, scores the goal for 2:0 via penalty kick against Wolfsburg's goalkeeper Koen Casteels during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Arminia Bielefeld and VfL Wolfsburg in Bielefeld, Germany, Saturday, Nov.20, 2021. (Friso Gentsch /dpa via AP)

Leverkusen's Amine Adli, left, and Bochum's Eduard Löwen fight for the ball with Bochum's Sebastian Polter during a Bundesliga soccer match between Ba... Leverkusen's Amine Adli, left, and Bochum's Eduard Löwen fight for the ball with Bochum's Sebastian Polter during a Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfL Bochum in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, Nov.20, 2021. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)

Dortmund's Marco Reus, center, celebrates after he scored his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund a... Dortmund's Marco Reus, center, celebrates after he scored his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Dortmund's Marco Reus, center, is celebrated by Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, right, after he scored his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga... Dortmund's Marco Reus, center, is celebrated by Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, right, after he scored his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus scored late to cut the gap on Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich to a point with a 2-1 win at home against Stuttgart on Saturday.

Dortmund looked set for disappointment as it struggled to take advantage of Bayern’s shock 2-1 loss at Augsburg the night before, but Reus grabbed the home team’s winner in the 85th minute when he tapped in the rebound after Florian Müller had saved Thorgan Hazard’s initial effort.

The chance came on a counterattack from Stuttgart's corner as the visitors themselves pushed for a winner.

Dortmund was again without injured star forward Erling Haaland, who watched from the stands.

Dutch striker Donyell Malen scored his first Bundesliga goal since joining Dortmund in the offseason from PSV Eindhoven, but Stuttgart fought back through Roberto Massimo.

Stuttgart made life difficult from the start and had the best chance of the first half when Gregor Kobel was forced to make a brilliant save to deny Tanguy Coulibaly a few minutes before halftime.

Malen, who’d been coming in for criticism for failing to settle after his move, finally got his first league goal in the 56th, though it came with some luck as his long-range effort took a decisive deflection from Stuttgart captain Wataru Endo.

Massimo equalized on a counterattack seven minutes later, but Reus had the final say.

Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen also won, by beating promoted sides Greuther Fürth 4-0 and Bochum 1-0, respectively.

Hoffenheim defeated American coach Jesse Marsch’s Leipzig team 2-0 and Arminia Bielefeld drew with Wolfsburg 2-2.

Union Berlin was hosting crosstown rival Hertha Berlin for the Bundesliga’s only city derby later Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP