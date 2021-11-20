Hogg becomes Scotland record try-scorer as Japan held out

Japan's Ryoto Nakamura jumps to win the ball during the Autumn International match between Scotland and Japan at the BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh... Japan's Ryoto Nakamura jumps to win the ball during the Autumn International match between Scotland and Japan at the BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday Nov. 20, 2021. (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP)

Scotland's Chris Harris, right, tries to break the tackle of Japan's Dylan Riley during the Autumn International match between Scotland and Japan at t... Scotland's Chris Harris, right, tries to break the tackle of Japan's Dylan Riley during the Autumn International match between Scotland and Japan at the BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday Nov. 20, 2021. (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP)

Scotland's Chris Harris, center, tries to break through the Japanese defence during the Autumn International match between Scotland and Japan at the B... Scotland's Chris Harris, center, tries to break through the Japanese defence during the Autumn International match between Scotland and Japan at the BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday Nov. 20, 2021. (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP)

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Captain Stuart Hogg became Scotland's sole record try-scorer as Japan was held out 29-20 before a thrilled crowd at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Hogg's 25th career touchdown took him clear of Iain Smith and Tony Stanger in a first half they flattered to finish 19-6 ahead. But Japan rallied to trail 26-20 with eight minutes to go, and Scotland didn't make the win safe until Finn Russell's penalty in the 79th.

The victory was a satisfying third for the Scots this autumn, beside Tonga and Australia. They crumbled in the last quarter against world champion South Africa last weekend but enjoyed a profitable series, including debuts for 12 players.

They also paid back Japan somewhat for knocking them out of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in the pool stage.

Japan came into the match a massive underdog after a thrashing from Ireland and barely beating Portugal. But a rejig of the tight five and the return of former captain Michael Leitch inspired the Japanese to their best effort of their European tour. It gave Scotland a scare.

The Scots made a positive start when Duhan van Der Merwe joined a rolling maul and scored a try, his second against Japan this year after scoring a more traditional winger's try for the British and Irish Lions in a warmup in June, also at Murrayfield.

But the Scots were giving away a flood of penalties in the face of Japan's patient pressure-building phases, even though they were struggling to make yards. Their points came from Rikiya Matsuda's boot.

Out of nowhere, Hogg countered on halfway, beat three tackles, and rejoined the attack to slip past Matsuda and dart over the line, punching the air in delight before touching down for his record-breaking try.

In the last action of the half, Finn Russell looped a big miss-out pass to right wing Darcy Graham, who cut inside three defenders and crashed over for what must have been a deflating try to Japan after seemingly dominating possession.

Scotland restarted the new half almost inevitably with prop Jamie Bhatti sin-binned in his first start in more than two years, for repeated infringements.

Matsuda kicked Japan to 19-12 behind but the Scots reasserted themselves in the 54th when hooker Stuart McInally, just on as a replacement for George Turner, forced his way over from a lineout on the left.

But Japan was far from finished. Tevita Tatafu dotted down after the Scots failed to deal with a lineout but Matsuda sliced his conversion attempt wide. Matsuda kicked his fifth penalty from an almost identical position eight minutes later to put within six of the home side.

But Russell eased Scottish nerves with his late penalty for 201 international points.

