PARMA, Itay (AP) — Italy has won a rugby test.

After 16 consecutive defeats, more than two years, and through three coaches, the Italians were finally winners again on Saturday.

That was the good news.

The bad news was they made heavy going of beating tier two side Uruguay 17-10 in Parma and almost blew it.

The Teros, who qualified last month in Italy's pool for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, scored their only try after an hour to trail 17-10 and suddenly made a content atmosphere tense at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

With five minutes to go, Uruguay's Tomas Inciárte, who started at scrumhalf and moved to center, made a half break meters from the line but was ankle-tackled by Italy flyhalf Paolo Garbisi. Inciárte tried a pop-up pass to replacement hooker Facundo Gattas, but he was tackled early by Italy prop Danilo Fischetti. Fischetti was sin-binned.

Uruguay went for the corner lineout and through the phases, creeping slowly toward the tryline until ball-carrier Diego Arbelo fell on the wrong side in a tackle and Italy’' Hame Faiva trapped him for a relieving penalty.

Italy held the ball for the last two minutes and fulltime was greeted with relief. Some Italy fans booed another error-strewn performance that almost ruined what was expected to be an comfortable win.

