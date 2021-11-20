SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 11 11 0 0 0 22 47 24 Quad City 12 10 1 0 1 21 50 25 Knoxville 11 8 2 0 1 17 43 23 Fayetteville 11 8 3 0 0 16 37 25 Evansville 12 7 5 0 0 14 32 31 Pensacola 9 4 3 2 0 10 28 26 Roanoke 8 3 2 1 2 9 23 24 Birmingham 12 2 6 4 0 8 35 54 Peoria 7 3 3 0 1 7 19 15 Macon 10 0 9 0 1 1 13 46 Vermilion County 9 0 9 0 0 0 13 47

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Fayetteville 5, Macon 2

Knoxville 9, Vermilion County 3

Roanoke 4, Evansville 2

Quad City 4, Pensacola 3

Huntsville 3, Peoria 2

Saturday's Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled