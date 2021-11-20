SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|11
|11
|0
|0
|0
|22
|47
|24
|Quad City
|12
|10
|1
|0
|1
|21
|50
|25
|Knoxville
|11
|8
|2
|0
|1
|17
|43
|23
|Fayetteville
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|37
|25
|Evansville
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|32
|31
|Pensacola
|9
|4
|3
|2
|0
|10
|28
|26
|Roanoke
|8
|3
|2
|1
|2
|9
|23
|24
|Birmingham
|12
|2
|6
|4
|0
|8
|35
|54
|Peoria
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|7
|19
|15
|Macon
|10
|0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|13
|46
|Vermilion County
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|13
|47
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Fayetteville 5, Macon 2
Knoxville 9, Vermilion County 3
Roanoke 4, Evansville 2
Quad City 4, Pensacola 3
Huntsville 3, Peoria 2
Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled