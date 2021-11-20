Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/20 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 14 10 2 2 0 22 49 37
Hartford 15 10 3 2 0 22 47 35
Providence 13 6 4 2 1 15 34 36
Hershey 13 6 4 2 1 15 34 39
Charlotte 14 7 6 1 0 15 46 41
WB/Scranton 14 6 6 0 2 14 29 44
Bridgeport 15 5 7 1 2 13 40 49
Lehigh Valley 15 3 8 3 1 10 37 49
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 12 12 0 0 0 24 49 21
Cleveland 14 7 3 1 3 18 39 40
Rochester 13 8 5 0 0 16 51 46
Toronto 12 7 4 0 1 15 39 38
Laval 14 7 6 1 0 15 49 46
Syracuse 14 5 6 2 1 13 38 46
Belleville 13 5 8 0 0 10 35 44
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manitoba 15 9 5 1 0 19 49 38
Iowa 12 8 3 1 0 17 46 31
Chicago 13 8 4 1 0 17 41 35
Grand Rapids 13 6 5 1 1 14 36 40
Texas 13 5 6 1 1 12 39 40
Rockford 11 4 6 1 0 9 31 43
Milwaukee 13 3 9 1 0 7 33 50
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 12 10 1 0 1 21 52 34
Stockton 11 9 0 2 0 20 39 24
Henderson 13 7 4 1 1 16 39 39
Bakersfield 13 6 5 1 1 14 38 41
Colorado 14 5 7 0 2 12 44 50
San Jose 11 5 5 1 0 11 34 44
Abbotsford 11 4 4 2 1 11 31 30
Tucson 11 4 6 1 0 9 29 39
San Diego 11 4 6 1 0 9 32 40

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Cleveland 5, Syracuse 1

Utica 4, Charlotte 1

Providence 2, Hartford 1

Rochester 5, Lehigh Valley 4

Springfield 5, WB/Scranton 4

Grand Rapids 5, Texas 4

Iowa 5, Tucson 0

Manitoba 4, Milwaukee 3

Rockford 6, Chicago 3

Henderson 3, Colorado 2

San Diego 4, San Jose 3

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, ppd

Saturday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 4 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tucson at Iowa, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, ppd

Monday's Games

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.