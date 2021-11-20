Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/20 23:00
NFL Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 280 135
New England 7 4 0 .636 300 177
Miami 3 7 0 .300 177 252
N.Y. Jets 2 7 0 .222 161 296
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 2 0 .800 278 232
Indianapolis 5 5 0 .500 268 230
Jacksonville 2 7 0 .222 149 232
Houston 1 8 0 .111 128 258
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 231 217
Pittsburgh 5 3 1 .611 177 185
Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 236 203
Cleveland 5 5 0 .500 231 241
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 262 241
L.A. Chargers 5 4 0 .556 219 228
Las Vegas 5 4 0 .556 210 230
Denver 5 5 0 .500 200 183
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 7 2 0 .778 284 195
Philadelphia 4 6 0 .400 257 231
N.Y. Giants 3 6 0 .333 179 216
Washington 3 6 0 .333 185 246
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 279 212
New Orleans 5 4 0 .556 222 178
Carolina 5 5 0 .500 205 193
Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 178 288
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 216 180
Minnesota 4 5 0 .444 221 211
Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 224
Detroit 0 8 1 .056 150 260
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 8 2 0 .800 287 189
L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 271 227
San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 216 212
Seattle 3 6 0 .333 181 186

___

Thursday's Games

New England 25, Atlanta 0

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Denver, L.A. Rams

Monday's Games

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 25

Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Houston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at New England, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, Arizona

Monday, Nov. 29

Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m.

Updated : 2021-11-21 01:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Foreign students planning to study Mandarin in Taiwan feeling left behind
Foreign students planning to study Mandarin in Taiwan feeling left behind