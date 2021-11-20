Alexa
US Congress members reintroduce bill to back Taiwan membership of IMF

Republican Anthony Gonzalez and Democrat Al Green say Taiwan deserves to contribute to the financial body

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/20 20:00
Two members of Congress say the U.S. should help Taiwan join the IMF. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United States Representatives Anthony Gonzalez and Al Green reintroduced the “Taiwan Non-Discrimination Act of 2021” to require the administration to back Taiwan’s membership in the International Monetary Fund (IMF), reports said Saturday (Nov. 20).

Ohio Republican Gonzalez emphasized on his website that Taiwan was the 21st largest economy in the world, with foreign reserves larger than South Korea, India and Brazil. As “a society that has successfully lifted itself out of poverty,” Taiwan could contribute to the IMF’s resources as a member, he said.

Texas Democrat Al Green described the Asian country’s entry into the IMF as “of paramount importance,” since its economy was “a global leader” which deserved a role in the financial body.

Last year, Gonzalez proposed a similar bill, also targeting China’s influence in international organizations and trying to bar the communist country from expanding its shareholding in the IMF, CNA reported.
