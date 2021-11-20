Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2021/11/20 16:47
A model presents a creation from the Lithuanian designer Juozas Statkevicius' Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2022 fashion collection in Vilnius, Lithuani...
Annie Polite, 87, of Brunswick, Ga., walks with her walker in front of a protest march as part of a Wall of Prayer event outside the Glynn County Cour...
A zoo curator using a kayak tries to catch a pelican in order to move him into its winter enclosure at the zoo in Liberec, Czech Republic, Tuesday, No...
Relatives embrace a prisoner from the Litoral Penitentiary who was released after a deadly prison riot in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (...
A woman looks at the art work, "The Infinity Room," by Yayoi Kusama, part of a retrospective exhibition in the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, Israel, Monday,...
Opposition activist Yunior Garcia Aguilera, playwright and one of the organizers of a protest march, stands at a window of his home with a white flowe...
A view of a car parked between birch trees in a forest near Lipsk, Poland, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Danny Fenster, center, hugs his mother Rose Fenster as former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, right, looks on at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, T...
Passersby surround a car whose driver went past a barricade and into the flooded Nooksack River, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Ferndale, Wash. About a ha...
Police forces watch the migrants makeshift camp in Grande-Synthe, northern France, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. French police were evacuating migrants from...
A woman bathes her daughter in the Yamuna River, covered by a chemical foam caused by industrial and domestic pollution as the skyline is enveloped in...
Demonstrators gather to protest against the government restriction measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 during celebrations of the 32nd anniversary...
Christina Aguilera performs "Camaleon" at the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala honoring Ruben Blades at the Mandalay Bay on Wednesday, ...
A hooded youth throws a molotov cocktail to riot police during clashes in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Some 14...
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., presides over House passage of President Joe Biden's expansive social and environment bill, at the Capito...
Migrants warm themselves at a fire in frigid conditions as they gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Bel...
Kyle Rittenhouse closes his eyes and cries as he is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., Friday, Nov. 19,...
A wave of clouds roll in over the hills above Kuala Lumpur in the Genting Highland area in Malaysia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian...
A security guard walks past a mirror at a sculpture installation, which is reflecting a nearby green space, at a public park converted from a former i...

Nov. 13-19, 2021

From the colorful, dazzling artwork, “The Infinity Room,” by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, as part of a retrospective exhibition at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, in Israel, to American journalist Danny Fenster, in the arms of his mother, Rose Fenster, with U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson looking on, after he was freed following nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, to a mother bathing her daughter in the Yamuna River, covered by a chemical foam due to industrial and domestic pollution, with toxic smog on the horizon in New Delhi, India, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

