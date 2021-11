Bangladesh wins toss and bats 1st in 2nd T20 vs Pakistan

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah decided to bat first after winning the toss against Pakistan in the second game of a three-match Twenty20 series on Saturday.

Bangladesh, which lost the opening match by four wickets, named an unchanged lineup.

Pakistan rested pace bowler Hasan Ali, who was instrumental in his side’s victory in the first match, claiming 3-23.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Naim Sheikh, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain, Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Aminul Islam Biplob

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

