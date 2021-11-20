Taiwan police escort woman bitten by pit viper to hospital

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police helped a woman bitten by a brown spotted pit viper in Keelung City to cut travel time to the hospital by 10 minutes on Thursday (Nov. 18), where she was treated and declared to be in no danger.

The snake attacked the 35-year-old woman, surnamed Chen (陳), in a yard at around 8 p.m., when she crossed its path in the dark, CNA reported. Her husband surnamed Chan (詹), caught the snake with snake tongs to take a photo for the doctor’s reference.

The snake was later confirmed to be a venomous brown spotted pit viper.

As Chan drove Chen to the hospital, he decided to seek help at a police station for fear that the travel time may delay Chen’s treatment, per CNA. Police dispatched a patrol car with sirens blaring, escorting the couple’s car to the Cathay General Hospital Sijhih Branch.

The drive normally takes 15 minutes, but was shortened to just 5 minutes with the police’s help. Chen was treated and not in any danger as of press time. Chan thanked the police profusely after the incident, reported CNA.

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) “Taiwan Antidote Network” website, the brown spotted pit viper is one of the six most common venomous snakes in Taiwan. After it bites, it tends to leave obvious teeth marks, and the hemorrhagic venom will cause pain, swelling, bruising, and sometimes blisters or blood blisters.