Taiwan mulls 3rd COVID vaccine shot

Taiwan mulls the possibility of booster shots from late January. Taiwan mulls the possibility of booster shots from late January. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Experts will meet before the end of November to discuss the possibility of a third COVID-19 booster shot, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Saturday (Nov. 20).

Mention of a booster shot by CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) came as some parts of the world, especially Europe, struggle with the latest surge in COVID infections despite high vaccination coverage.

Data valid up until Friday (Nov. 19) showed that first-dose coverage in Taiwan had reached 76.9% and second-dose coverage 46.8%, CNA reported. The CECC calculated that by Jan. 31, 263,000 people will have received their second jab at least six months earlier, qualifying them for a booster shot.

As a result, the end of January is a possible date to launch the campaign for a third COVID shot. High-risk individuals above the age of 65 might receive priority for the booster shot, though discussions with experts will determine the schedule and its details, according to Chuang.