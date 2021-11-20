Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan’s first bilingual kids reality show debuts this weekend

'Action Kids' is broadcast on TV and online every Saturday for eight weeks

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/11/20 15:58
Roger Cheng, Sandy Wu, and Andrew Chau from "Action Kids." (CTS photo)

Roger Cheng, Sandy Wu, and Andrew Chau from "Action Kids." (CTS photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A bilingual reality show for kids is scheduled to air both on TV and online Saturday (Nov. 20).

Hosted by Andrew Chau (周厚安) and Sandy Wu (吳姍儒), the show features fifth and sixth graders competing against one another by making short videos. “Action Kids” follows budding filmmakers who film and edit videos in a set time.

“We’ve seen some amazingly talented contestants in the show and the show is really exciting and educational," said Roger Cheng, founder of Taipei-based production company Go Inside and the executive producer of “Action Kids.”

“The reason why we want to make ‘Action Kids’ bilingual is we are keen to bring Taiwan-made content to the world," explains Cheng, a former Discovery Channel producer. He has for the past 15 years produced programs with international partners such as Discovery Channel, TLC, Nat Geo, AXN, History Channel, CNN, BuzzFeed and AJ+.

“I think this should be Taiwan’s very first kids reality show to be fully presented and narrated in English," Cheng said. "Andrew and Sandy really did a great job, and they had a lot of fun with the kids."

"We are attending festivals, working with international media partners and are confident that Taiwan-created content IP will have a chance to travel internationally,” Cheng added.

“Action Kids” will debut Saturday (Nov. 20) on CTS (華視Channel 12) and show every Saturday at 3:30 pm, for eight episodes. In addition, it will also stream on myVideo.
Andrew Chau
Sandy Wu
Action Kids
Roger Cheng
Go Inside
reality show
reality TV
bilingual

RELATED ARTICLES

Letter to Editor: Hermione Lee exemplifies ideal English education in Taiwan
Letter to Editor: Hermione Lee exemplifies ideal English education in Taiwan
2021/11/01 16:40
Taiwan, Canada announce joint statement on education
Taiwan, Canada announce joint statement on education
2021/10/07 12:26
Taiwan students receive donated English books collected by U.S. non-profit
Taiwan students receive donated English books collected by U.S. non-profit
2021/09/08 15:49
Taiwan to set up agency promoting bilingual by 2030 initiative
Taiwan to set up agency promoting bilingual by 2030 initiative
2021/09/03 10:14
Taiwan's Examination Yuan to issue bilingual certificates
Taiwan's Examination Yuan to issue bilingual certificates
2021/09/02 17:58

Updated : 2021-11-20 16:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case
The Biden-Xi Summit: There is Really No Point Talking to the PRC
The Biden-Xi Summit: There is Really No Point Talking to the PRC
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
Group of women 'harvest' south Taiwan cabbage patch uninvited
Group of women 'harvest' south Taiwan cabbage patch uninvited
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026