Taiwan’s first bilingual kids reality show debuts this weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A bilingual reality show for kids is scheduled to air both on TV and online Saturday (Nov. 20).

Hosted by Andrew Chau (周厚安) and Sandy Wu (吳姍儒), the show features fifth and sixth graders competing against one another by making short videos. “Action Kids” follows budding filmmakers who film and edit videos in a set time.

“We’ve seen some amazingly talented contestants in the show and the show is really exciting and educational," said Roger Cheng, founder of Taipei-based production company Go Inside and the executive producer of “Action Kids.”

“The reason why we want to make ‘Action Kids’ bilingual is we are keen to bring Taiwan-made content to the world," explains Cheng, a former Discovery Channel producer. He has for the past 15 years produced programs with international partners such as Discovery Channel, TLC, Nat Geo, AXN, History Channel, CNN, BuzzFeed and AJ+.

“I think this should be Taiwan’s very first kids reality show to be fully presented and narrated in English," Cheng said. "Andrew and Sandy really did a great job, and they had a lot of fun with the kids."

"We are attending festivals, working with international media partners and are confident that Taiwan-created content IP will have a chance to travel internationally,” Cheng added.

“Action Kids” will debut Saturday (Nov. 20) on CTS (華視Channel 12) and show every Saturday at 3:30 pm, for eight episodes. In addition, it will also stream on myVideo.